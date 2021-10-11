OLYMPIA - The spirit of the late Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson lives on after his tragic death in 2019.
Thompson died during an exchange of gunfire with a gunman on March 19 in the town of Kittitas. On Friday, October 8, Thompson was honored in a ceremony at the state capitol in Olympia during a Law Enforcement Memorial. Thompson and 11 other law officers were awarded the Washington State Medal of Honor. The Medal of Honor is awarded to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and those who have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct. This year’s ceremony included honorees from 2019 and 2020. Medals of Honor were also bestowed upon Former Kittitas Police Department Officer Benito Chavez and Kittitas County Corporal Jason Goeman.
On March 19, 2019, Deputy Thompson responded to a road-rage incident south of the town of Kittitas near Ellensburg, Washington. The suspect vehicle fled from Deputy Thompson, who pursued it along with Corporal Goeman and then-Kittitas Police Department Officer Chavez. The suspect vehicle drove into a dead-end in a Kittitas trailer park, where the driver jumped out and immediately started shooting. Deputy Thompson was shot once in the shoulder and another bullet struck his holstered handgun. A third round struck Officer Chavez as he stepped out of his car to join the fight, shattering his femur. Corporal Goeman returned fire, shooting the subject fatally and instantly ending the gunfight. Deputy Thompson was transported to Ellensburg’s Kittitas Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Officer Chavez went through months of surgeries and rehabilitation before returning to full duty.
On Friday, Deputy Ryan Thompson’s medal was accepted by his father, Terry Thompson, and younger brother, Brandon Thompson. Corporal Jason Goeman was accompanied by his wife, Stephanie; and Deputy Benito Chavez, who became a Kittitas County deputy this July 2021, was joined by his wife, Monica.
“We remember Ryan every single day, and we know we are fortunate to have deputies like Jason and Benito. We’re glad to see Washington State recognize what we already know; that these are courageous public servants who assume terrible risks to do what is necessary to protect our community,” Sheriff Clayton Meyers said during the ceremony.
Thompson was 42 years old when he died.