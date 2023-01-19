The attempted abduction of a barista in western Washington is becoming a cautionary tale to the free-standing coffee shop owners across the state. Rose Jones owns Daily Brew in Quincy and recently learned of the story about a man who tried to kidnap a barista in Auburn early Monday by pulling her through the service window into his truck.
"My baristas & their safety is my highest concern," Jones told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday.
Now behind bars, the alleged would-be kidnapper was caught on security camera handing the barista cash and as she reached for it, footage shows him grabbing her arm while attempting to put a black zip-tie around her neck with the other hand. Fortunately, the barista slipped away and the culprit was caught a short time later. However, a far more tragic scenario could have unfolded.
"I will bring this situation up at the next team meeting and implement more safety measures. I’m glad the person was apprehended & the barista was unharmed," Jones added.
Jones went into detail about the safety measures she has in place at her stand.
"There are 2 baristas working most hours of operation and also a panic button within easy reach that contacts the police and Keyhole Security."
Jones says there are safety protocols in place to diffuse or deter harassing customers, but those measures aren't applied very often.
iFIBER ONE News asked Jones if she would support the idea of arming baristas.
"I know of several baristas (including myself) that have a concealed weapons permit. That is all I will say about that."