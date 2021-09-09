WENATCHEE - COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital hit another all-time high for the second day in a row.
As of Wednesday evening, 58 patients are hospitalized due to the virus at the Wenatchee hospital, up nine from the previous high of 49 patients reported Tuesday, according to Confluence Health.
Forty-seven of the 58 hospitalized are not fully-vaccinated. Eleven of the unvaccinated are in the intensive care unit and seven are on a ventilator. Among the 11 fully-vaccinated patients, one is in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.
The 58 COVID-19 patients at Central Washington Hospital include 21 Chelan County residents, 13 from Douglas County, 11 from Okanogan County, seven from Grant County, two from Ferry County and one each from Yakima, Lincoln and Asotin counties and out of state, according to Confluence.
Virus hospitalizations have also hit an all-time high at Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. As of Wednesday evening, 27 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 23 of the 27 not vaccinated. The age range for COVID-19 patients is from 21-94.
All 12 ICU beds at the hospital are filled with COVID-19 patients; 11 of the 12 are not vaccinated.
Samaritan Hospital at 20 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday.