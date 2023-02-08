MOSES LAKE — Samaritan Healthcare has been awarded a $2.5 million federal grant to support its Women and Infant Services Project.
The funding will provide advanced specialty care for high-risk pregnancies, complicated births, and women’s health, according to Samaritan. The funds will also help support technology advancements for surgical patients throughout the region.
“This funding is a significant win for the future of health care in Central Washington,” stated Women’s Health Medical Director Dr. Ryan Rasmussen. “These dollars allow us to advance the care and technology needed to provide advanced OB services, and surgical procedures to patients throughout our community.”
The federal funding was secured by Rep. Dan Newhouse and Sen. Maria Cantwell. Samaritan has also received support from Sen. Patty Murray.
“We are grateful for the partnership and continued advocacy from our congressional delegation,” stated Samaritan CEO Theresa Sullivan. “With their support, we are bringing advanced technologies and services to meet the needs of our growing region.”