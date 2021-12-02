MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake-based Samaritan Healthcare has been named a top-performing, quality hospital in the state, earning four stars in the quality ratings by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
The overall star rating is based on how well a hospital performs across various categories. The ratings are awarded on an annual basis from data gathered by CMS and data submitted in claims reports, patient satisfaction and other areas, according to a press release from Samaritan. The ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, admission, patient experience/satisfaction, and timely and effective care.
Samaritan is one of only 18 four-star hospitals in the state.
“The CMS four-star rating is a measure of quality outcomes and reveals to others that we provide very good care and patient experience,” stated Jan Sternberg, Samaritan’s chief nursing officer and chief of patient care services. “Our mission/vision is to provide quality care close to home as we serve the residents in our region. Achieving a four-star rating demonstrates that we are a high-quality health care facility.”
Of the 105 hospitals ranked in the state, the average rating is three stars.
“We are continually improving and while we have achieved the four-star rank, we want to continue to improve,” Sternberg added. “The bar is always being raised and we want to be the provider of choice based on the quality of care we provide our residents.”