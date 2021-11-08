MOSES LAKE - Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake has been awarded one of five annual Community Health Leadership Awards for “innovatively serving the region” during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The award is given out by the Washington State Hospital Association. Samaritan was chose due to its surge plan that quadrupled hospital capacity, communications to update both staff and the community, and their partnership with the health district and Grand Columbia Health Alliance to distribute vaccines.
As part its work, Samaritan set up the Respiratory Virus Evaluation Center, converted patient rooms at the hospital to create negative pressure capabilities — increasing negative pressure rooms from five to 23 — and created a comprehensive surge plan to allow Samaritan to surge overall capacity from 50 beds to 200 beds if needed.
“This award is due to the hard work and dedicated efforts of everyone at Samaritan — from our supportive board to our leadership team, physicians, providers, staff and others,” stated Samaritan CEO Theresa Sullivan. “Everyone worked diligently to bring about all the planning and preparations that were necessary to provide care while keeping our residents and rural communities safe. While we appreciate this recognition, we especially thank all of Samaritan and Moses Lake and the surrounding areas for supporting us.”
Equity of care was also another consideration for the award. Outreach vaccination clinics with the health district were made accessible to all with drive-thru vaccinations, medical information available in both English and Spanish, along with live translators available for Ukrainian and Japanese patients.
“Our main concerns throughout the pandemic were keeping everyone safe and following the health protocols,” stated Gretchen Youngren, Samaritan’s executive director of development and communications. “When the vaccine became available, we worked to encourage our residents and patients to get vaccinated as soon as they were allowed access to the vaccine.”
Since December 2020, Samaritan has helped administer 25,000-30,000 vaccines by partnering with the least district.