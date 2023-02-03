MOSES LAKE — Samaritan Healthcare commissioners have unanimously approved proceeding with a ballot proposition seeking financial support for construction of a new hospital.
The board made the decision after considering research from staff as well as feedback from the community open house and other local presentations. Samaritan Healthcare is seeking voter support for a bond to help cover a portion of the construction costs for the future hospital.
“We need to keep our healthcare local,” said Commissioner Dale Paris. “To continue being able to better serve our patients in a timely manner, our staff needs space designed for the care they deliver. At the same time, we must look ahead and provide a facility that is designed to meet the current and future needs of the community.”
Samaritan commissioners approved plans for a new hospital back in 2018 and the project was moving forward until the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the project, which was initially scheduled to be completed in 2022. The new 50-bed hospital would be built on land already purchased on East Yonezawa Boulevard.
The last major renovation of the current hospital was more than 20 years ago. The Emergency Department, which has nine beds, has been operating at 200 percent above the recommended capacity, according to Samaritan.
“Getting patients seen as quickly as possible, especially the ticket patients as quickly as possible and either getting them back home where they can recover or upstairs in the hospital where they can begin their treatment is important to us,” said Dr. Matthew Lockwood, medical director of Samaritan’s Emergency Department. “The fast we can do that, the better we can take care of patients, and the more patients we can see on a daily basis.”
The proposed new hospital calls for an expanded Emergency Department, additional and larger surgical rooms, advanced maternity and nursery areas, and private patient/hospital rooms and ICU rooms would be on the same floor to be flexible and adaptable.
“It’s our job to look out for needs,” said Commissioner Alan White. “And it just looks like the best way to finance what we need for our community.”
The ballot proposal, which will be placed on the April 25 special election ballot, helps to cover only a portion of the hospital construction costs. If approved, it is estimated to have a property tax impact of $1.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value per year.
More information on the hospital project can be found at www.samaritanhealthcare.com/ourfuturecommunityhospital.