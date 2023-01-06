MOSES LAKE — Samaritan Healthcare is holding a community open house on Jan. 18 to talk about proposed plans for a new hospital.
The open house is from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Moses Lake City Hall, located at 401 S. Balsam St.
Samaritan officials will be on hand to answer any questions.
Samaritan commissioners approved plans for a new hospital back in 2018 and the project was moving forward until the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on the project, which was initially scheduled to be completed in 2022.
Hospital officials say a new hospital is necessary to meet the demands of the community for comprehensive, state-of-the-art health care.
“Our current hospital is also at its maximum capacity for adding additional specialty care departments and providers, which was one of the healthcare areas requested by those who responded to our 2016, 2018 and 2021 surveys,” Samaritan Commissioner Alan White said in November. “The recruitment and retention of physicians, nurses, and staff allow us to continue to grow our full spectrum of specialty care.”
The new proposed 160,000 square foot, 50-bed hospital would be construction on East Yonezawa Boulevard.
The last major renovation of the current hospital was more than 20 years ago, according to Samaritan.