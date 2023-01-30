MOSES LAKE — A man arrested in a Saturday morning pursuit has also been charged with pulling a gun on a man at a gas station in August near Moses Lake.
Rafael Romero, 31, was charged Monday with felony eluding in connection to the pursuit. He was also charged Monday with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree vehicle prowl in an Aug. 15 incident.
Romero was arrested Saturday after a deputy spotted him driving well over the speed limit on McConihe Road north of Moses Lake. Deputies initiated a pursuit due to a possible DUI as Romero was reportedly driving down the middle of the road, according to the sheriff’s office.
A PIT maneuver was used, causing Romero’s vehicle to go into the ditch. Deputies say he was able to steer out and continued on McConihe Road before going into an orchard. He reportedly got his vehicle stuck on a tree and ran, according got the sheriff’s office.
A K9 was used to search for Romero, who was found hiding in a shed. Deputies say they recovered a loaded firearm in his pocket.
Deputies had previously identified Romero as the suspect in an Aug. 15 incident at the Cascade Grocery where a man had pulled a gun on a driver, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim told police he was inside the gas station and when he came back outside, someone was going through the trunk of his car. The victim confronted the suspect, who then got into a vehicle, drove up to the gas pumps and went inside the store.
Deputies say the victim drove up behind the suspect’s vehicle to take a picture when the suspect exited the store and began yelling at the victim. The victim left but told deputies he got mad and turned back to the gas station. When he arrived, the suspect reportedly pointed a gun at the victim. The suspect then left the scene. The victim was able to get a picture of the suspect and his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
On. Aug. 19, deputies located the suspect’s vehicle abandoned in a field near Ephrata. Later in the day, while working an unrelated case in the same area, Romero approached and asked what happened to his car. Deputies say Romero walked away after he was told the vehicle had been impounded for a search warrant. Deputies reported Romero matched the suspect in the victim’s photo taken at the gas station.
Deputies had attempted to meet with Romero in October.