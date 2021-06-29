SOAP LAKE - The Suds N Sun festival in Soap Lake has been canceled due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.
The annual event was to include a parade, games, activities and a car show on Saturday. The Soap Lake Chamber of Commerce made the decision on Tuesday to cancel the event.
“We do not make this decision lightly, but the health risks are significant and the majority of both our volunteers and participants have already withdrawn due to the danger conditions,” chamber members stated. “We strongly agree the triple digit temperature on asphalt during midday will pose a threat to participants, volunteers, observers, and pets.”
The chamber says all donations and registration fees for the event will be returned.