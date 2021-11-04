MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s Salvation Army is accepting applications for their Christmas Assistance Program for the 2021 holiday season.
“We want to provide Christmas for children who are under privileged,” said Moses Lake’s Salvation Army Director Andrea Carrillo. Each year, the Salvation Army serves as a funnel for gestures of generosity from the community. The non-profit collects donations needed to make Christmas better for countless families; families who are falling short of having the ability to pay rent, utilities, or medicine.
“Christmas is the furthest thing from their minds,” said Carillo. “We want to make sure Christmas is a happy time for children throughout our community, so that’s why this is a very important time for us.”
Applications are being done in-person this year at the Salvation Army office at 212 S. Alder St. in Moses Lake. The application process is on a per appointment basis. The office is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“Christmas starts early for the Salvation Army. Planning starts in October and it all begins in November with Christmas Assistance Applications. Christmas doesn’t get canceled or put on hold because of COVID, unemployment or parents who fight addiction. Children still wish for Santa to visit their house and bring them presents. So, when mom, dad, or even grandma have trouble making that happen, the Salvation Army Angel Tree is there to help.” said Andrea.
You will need to bring your Photo ID, birth certificates or medical card with birthdates for all the children ages 0-12, and a bill that shows proof of residency. If you do not have this information, the application will not be taken.
Masks are encouraged when registering in person.