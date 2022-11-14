His first name is unforgettable and so too is his dedication to helping others who once walked in his shoes, but now he needs help. Nokey Pando of Moses Lake was an addiction recovery coach with HopeSource and is now a Field Based Outreach Specialists with the Grant County Recovery Navigator Program and a member on Grant County's Board of Health.
Despite Nokey's irrefutable reputation as an outstanding member of the community, Nokey still struggles with a pre-disposition to congestive heart failure.
According to a GoFundMe created to benefit Nokey, his health has been compromised to the point of needing weight loss surgery to avoid a fatal cardiac event.
"I hate to be the one to ask for help, the truth is, my weight is killing me. My heart is taking a hit and can't take much more. Along with that, my mental state has never been worse. Depression, anxiety and isolation has me not myself. I've tried and tried to do it on my own, and I simply have fallen short for the last 2.5 yrs. I need this surgery more than anything in life right now. I need your help. Thank you Sahlly J Treviño for creating this on my behalf. If you want to ask me anything before you donate, please feel free to message me. Thank you all for your ongoing support," Nokey wrote on the GoFundMe page created for him by Trevino.
Nokey's fundraising goal is $5,000, which is the cost of the surgical weight loss procedure. The GoFundMe page states that Nokey's insurance is unable to cover the cost of his surgical procedure.
To donate to Nokey's GoFundMe page, click here.