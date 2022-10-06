WENATCHEE - Of all things, beet juice is the go-to ingredient when it comes to maintaining roads in Chelan County. Beet juice apparently has dual purposes when it comes to keeping roads: It’s an effective deicer and prevents deterioration.
This week, road crews contracted with Chelan County applied a 3,600-gallon mixture of magnesium chloride and beet juice (accounting for 20%-30% of the mixture) to a 1.1 mile stretch of primitive (unpaved) road. Chelan County spokeswoman Jill Fitzsimmons says the application to Union Valley Road is part of the routine, scheduled maintenance the county’s primitive roads receive each year. The crew graded Union Valley Road from the end of the asphalt to the top of Jerry Garton Lane.
The beet juice mixture hardens and helps maintain the roadway preventing wash boarding, which creates ruts in the road. The complex sugars in the beet juice make a crust on the top, helping in maintenance on a primitive road.
Each primitive road maintained by the county gets the beet juice mixture every few years. Next spring, crews will return and re-apply the mixture to Union Valley Road.
Chelan County also uses beet juice as an effective deicer during the cold months. Beet juice is an effective alternative to salt alone because it lowers the freezing point of water to as low as -20 degrees. Salt only prevents water from freezing at temperatures of 5 degrees or higher. Beet juice is also a lot less corrosive than salt.
The only other known county in central Washington that uses beet juice to maintain roads is Yakima County.