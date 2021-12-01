SPOKANE - Well, its official…north central Washington had never seen temperatures crack 70 degrees until Wednesday.
Warm temps recorded Wednesday dwarfed the exceptionally warm weather that was tallied earlier in the week with the warmest readings topping off in the mid 60’s.
According to the National Weather Service Office in Spokane, Omak recorded a thermometer reading of 74 degrees Fahrenheit, busting up the previous record of 67 in 1932 for the entire month of December.
The Mattawa area notched 73 degrees.
Wenatchee was eight degrees warmer than its previous all-time December record temp of 62 with a reading of 70 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.
Ephrata observed 69 degrees, setting a new December record after beating its historical December high of 62 in 1972.
Moses Lake tied its highest ever December temp at 68.
Meteorologists say warm temperatures were aloft on Wednesday and were mixed down to the surface by the winds caused by a strong jet stream to the north.
The effects of the strong atmospheric river this week will subside starting on Thursday with temps expected to be 10 to 20 degrees lower than what were seen on Wednesday. However, the weather later this week is still significantly higher than what was seen in region in the past. For example, Wenatchee’s daily high average during December is 36 degrees; high temperatures are expected to be at 52 degrees in Wenatchee on Thursday with temps dropping to the mid 40’s for highs into next week.