Ellensburg Police say two people who believed they were actually talking to a famous country music singer fell for a scammer's scheme when they were detained by police for unlawfully entering a home last Thursday night.
Police officials say a homeowner living on Pfenning Road was notified by his security system that two people had entered his home; that home owner was out of town at the time. Police say the pair had walked through an unlocked door.
A neighbor confirmed to police that two people were inside the residence.
Officers learned that one of the suspects had been talking to a person online who claimed to a be a famous country music artist who bought the home. The scammer told one of the individuals that they could enter the house and if anything was inside, it was probably his cousin's belongings. After further investigation, it was confirmed that nothing was taken or damaged in the home and the duo legitimately believed that could legally be in the home.
"While this odd incident may seem slightly amusing and hard to believe, it highlights yet another SCAM designed only to take your money," Ellensburg Police wrote on their Facebook page.
"These scams involve someone claiming to be a celebrity who is in need of money or someone who requests money as a payment for a rental or purchase property, Many times, the victim pays the fee, never having personally seen the property. Most often, this results in the victim being out money and being embarrassed to find someone already living in the home. But in this case, the victim of the scam was mistaken for a burglar with criminal intent and treated as such until the investigation revealed a much stranger, but no less frustrating reality. Luckily, the homeowner was happy to have Officers simply lock all the doors and send the "burglars" away with a funny story to tell at their Thanksgiving table."
Police say the scammer used the alias of 'Cole Swindell,' which is the name of an actual country music artist. Police did not disclose whether they are in the process of trying to track down the person responsible for the scam.