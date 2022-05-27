MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake school board on Thursday unanimously voted to move forward with a new mascot for Moses Lake High School.
The board has selected the Mavericks as the school’s new mascot. Mavericks was one of five final submissions selected from more than 1,000 that were submitted to the district’s naming committee. The other top four submissions were Jets, Lakers, Mustangs and Raptors.
The school board on Thursday also unanimously approved the Spartans to replace Warriors for Frontier Middle School.
The new school mascots will go into effect in the fall, when the district also plans to unveil the new logos.
The district has not yet selected a new mascot and school name for Chief Moses Middle School.
The school district was required to change the mascots for the three schools after the Colville Tribes denied allowing schools to use Native American names, symbols and images as mascots, logos or team names.