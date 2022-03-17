SOAP LAKE - After the sudden resignation of now former Soap Lake School District Superintendent Sunshine Pray last Friday, the district’s school board chair is now leading the town’s schools in a short-term capacity.
On Thursday, the Soap Lake school board informed iFIBER ONE News that Soap Lake School Board chairman Curt Dodson will fill the superintendent seat until the district finds an interim superintendent.
On Friday, March 11, Sunshine Pray resigned from her dual post as the district’s superintendent and middle/high school principal amid an investigation into the district’s administration following allegations of misconduct.
Vice Principal Angela Rolfe is serving as the interim principal of the middle/high school.
The school board plans to find a retired superintendent within North Central Educational Service District to serve in an interim capacity until a permanent replacement can be found. The district intends to find a permanent leader within the next 7 to 8 months.
The school district’s governing board says the district’s investigation by its insurance company is expected to wrap up next week.
It hasn’t been decided whether the next superintendent will serve in a dual role as both Superintendent and middle/high school principal.
iFIBER ONE News has submitted a public records request to obtain the results of the investigation.