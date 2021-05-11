PATEROS - A Pateros School District bus driver likely has some explaining to do after a crash near Wells Dam on US 97 on Monday.
Our news partner, News Radio 560 KPQ, reports that a school bus carrying five kids collided with a sedan at around 3:40 p.m.
Trooper John Bryant says the bus was going south when its driver turned left and failed to see a northbound sedan; a collision ensued between the two vehicles as a result.
Bryant says the kids who were on the bus were not hurt and were taken home.
The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and the school bus driver reportedly complained of being shaken up.
The bus driver was cited for Failure to Yield.