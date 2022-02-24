featured School closures and delays for Feb. 24 Shawn Goggins Feb 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following school districts are closed due to poor road conditions caused by weather: Moses Lake School District Quincy School District Royal School District Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest News Eastmont school board selects Dr. Becky Berg as next superintendent Mental health evaluation ordered for suspect in Richland Fred Meyer shooting WA Redistricting Commission settles lawsuits after violating open public meetings law Cougars open back-to-back games against UW with 78-70 win Chelan County Fire District 1 awarded FEMA grant to help residents protect homes from wildfires School closures and delays for Feb. 24 NATIONAL HEADLINES Trayvon Martin 10th anniversary: A look at the players US official: UN Security Council to vote on resolution condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine despite expected veto EXPLAINER: Why Putin uses WWII to justify attacks in Ukraine AP Source: Russia to no longer host Champions League final Ex-US soldier fined for trying to take gun on plane Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine Canada responds to claims it's not helping citizens in Syria Nick Kyrgios writes about ‘suicidal thoughts,’ depression South Dakota makes it harder for women to get abortion meds As 'stealth omicron' advances, scientists are learning more Jury meets for 2nd day in trial of cops in Floyd killing Ukrainian president says Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of world's worst nuclear disaster