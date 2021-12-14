featured School delays and closures for Dec. 14 Shawn Goggins Shawn Goggins Author email Dec 14, 2021 Dec 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following school districts are running two hours late due to hazardous road conditions: QuincySoap LakeMoses LakeEphrata Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Shawn Goggins Author email Follow Shawn Goggins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News School delays and closures for Dec. 14 Kittitas County bridge collapses under weight of garbage truck, cutting off water and access to nearby neighborhood Moses Lake man who shot at law enforcement during drug raid sentenced to 35 years in federal prison Wenatchee School District made aware of threats posted on social media Officials warn of avalanche danger in the Cascades after heavy snowfall Condition, location of state lawmaker with COVID-19 unknown NATIONAL HEADLINES What's your religion? In US, a common reply now is "None" Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain EU's top court boosts the rights of same-sex parents Treasury awards $8.7B for lending in minority communities US study: Record highs, rain and beaver damage in Arctic Fed to accelerate withdrawal of economic aid as prices surge Ukrainian defense minister: Our troop buildup is defensive Cities wracked by opioids close to getting $26B settlement N. Macedonian police find 28 migrants in van, arrest driver Florida company offers 2 free homes as worker incentive Giving Pledge adds 14 billionaires to philanthropist list Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6% over past 12 months