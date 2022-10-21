Kim Schrier, the Democratic Congresswoman representing Kittitas and Chelan counties, transmitted her concerns about a massive grocery merger in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Thursday.
Kroger, the largest full-service grocery chain in the U.S. wants to buy Albertsons, America’s fourth largest grocery company.
The cost to Kroger to buy Albertsons is $24.6 billion.
In her letter to the FTC, Schrier says the merger would “lead to higher prices, undermine competition and consumer choice, and cause further hardship to American farmers and growers.”
Schrier seemingly indicates that the less competition there is, the higher grocery prices will be; especially as concerns grow about supermarkets taking advantage of inflation by pricing items at a rate that outpaces the actual cost of inflation.
In 2021, Schrier reported that Kroger recorded 132.5 billion in revenue, a 8.35% increase from 2020. In 2021, Schrier reported that Albertsons posted an 11.58% increase in revenue from 2020, posting $69.7 billion in 2021.
According to a Seattle Times article, some areas in eastern Washington would be disproportionally affected by the merger because Fred Meyer, Safeway and Albertsons are owned by Kroger and Albertsons. For example, Safeway and Albertsons in Wenatchee are less than a mile apart. In Ellensburg, Fred Meyer and Safeway are similarly located less than a mile apart.
As for farmers, Schrier says it would negatively impact specialty crops. She says the merger would make it more and more difficult for farmers and growers to profitably sell good at market. The combining of the two companies would “further control and dominate the packing and sales process, making it more difficult for small, medium, and family operations to compete and negotiate for fair, market-based-prices.
Schrier ended her letter by asking the FTC to not hesitate to block the merger if there is evidence that it will limit fair and open competition.