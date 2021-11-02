The Spokesman-Review reports a U.S. House panel catechized Department of Veterans Affairs’ Deputy Secretary Donald Remy on Tuesday after a litany of issues occurred at VA hospitals across eastern Washington. Remy is responsible for the rollout of a new health records system that caused delayed care at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center. Mann-Grandstaff has an outpatient clinic in Wenatchee.
8th District Democratic Congresswoman Kim Schrier’s district encompasses Chelan County. Schrier told Remy that veterans in her district “have been experiencing really unacceptable delays in care and specialist referrals, inability to schedule appointments online, and then, when they try on the phone, impossible wait times.”
According to an internal survey, most Mann-Grandstaff workers reported feeling ‘burned out’ along with a drastic drop in morale due to issues with the software used to handle patients’ medical data.
“Our handling of EHR to date has failed to live up to this program’s promise, both for our veterans and our providers,” Remy told lawmakers, according to the Spokesman Review.
The newspaper indicated that the system was supposed to keep tabs on a patient’s treatments, prescription medications, visits, health issues, and medical history. The software was also supposed to enable veterans to schedule appointments and order prescription refills online. Providers and clients found the program to be daunting.
According to the Spokesman-Review, the system was activated in October 2020 and employees have reported a total of 829 safety problems; 576 of them were related to the new software.
“All of this is not just delaying their care – is is compromising their care,” Schrier added, “If you’ve dedicated your life to protecting our country, it’s really our responsibility to make sure you get the best service and the best care. And at least for the past year, … the VA’s really failing our veterans.”
Schrier, who is a physician, plans to visit the VA clinic in Wenatchee next Tuesday, according to the Spokesman-Review.
Remy admitted fault regarding the handling of the new software rollout, but deflected some of the blame to workers' supposed inability to fully grasp the system.
But Remy repeatedly suggested the problem was a lack of understanding on the part of workers.
“It is challenging to see reflected in the survey the number of individuals that … believe that the electronic health record system is impeding their ability to do their jobs,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure that we provide them with the information that they need so that they can understand how the system can actually make their jobs easier.”
Lawmakers countered Remy's statement, informing him that the issues with the software should have been addressed before implementing it. Lawmakers recommended that Veterans Affairs address fundamental problems with the system.