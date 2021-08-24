drone

LEAVENWORTH - The Department of Fish and Wildlife will spend a lot of time piloting drones this fall to count the number of spawning salmon in the Upper Wenatchee River watershed. The counting will begin in September and will continue through November. Drones will be used to identify and tally spawning nests near the Tumwater Campground near Leavenworth, Blackbird Island in Leavenworth, and near Dryden. The collection of intel is expected to provide improved data for more accurate population forecasting.