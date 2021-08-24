LEAVENWORTH - The Department of Fish and Wildlife will spend a lot of time piloting drones this fall to count the number of spawning salmon in the Upper Wenatchee River watershed. The counting will begin in September and will continue through November. Drones will be used to identify and tally spawning nests near the Tumwater Campground near Leavenworth, Blackbird Island in Leavenworth, and near Dryden. The collection of intel is expected to provide improved data for more accurate population forecasting.
featured
Scientists say drones will be buzzing about this fall to count spawning salmon in Leavenworth and Dryden
Shawn Goggins
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest News
- Scientists say drones will be buzzing about this fall to count spawning salmon in Leavenworth and Dryden
- Weather system created by heat from Twenty-Five Mile Fire adds complexity for fire crews
- CWU eliminates personal and philosophical exemptions to coronavirus vaccine
- Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects drastic decline in coronavirus cases this fall
- 12 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Grant County
- Are you ready for gas prices to go down? Petroleum analysts say it's happening
- Landslide prompts closure on Denali park road in Alaska
- Harris shifts focus to pandemic response in hard-hit Vietnam
- Fox News earns top ratings spot with Afghanistan coverage
- Supreme Court orders 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstated
- Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano
- 2 Congress members fly to Kabul amid choatic evacuation