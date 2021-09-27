Absent students and staff, quarantined classrooms, and shutdown facilities due to COVID-19 continue to be a ‘thorn in the side’ of school districts across the region. As one can expect, the larger the school district, the more susceptible it is to have more students and staff being exposed to coronavirus. Over the last two weeks, north central Washington’s largest school districts yielded some of the highest coronavirus case numbers in the region.
Within the last 14 days, Moses Lake School District reported a total of 80 coronavirus cases among staff and students. 77 of those positives are students and three of them are staff. That number accounts for over 52% of the cumulative cases of coronavirus since it started reporting the illness. In total, there have been 153 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Moses Lake School District since the district began reporting infections.
The largest district in north central Washington, Wenatchee, reported 123 cases among students in the last two weeks and 14 infections among staff over the same time period for a total of 137 positives over the latest 14-day period; it’s a combined total that’s accounted for 48% of the total cumulative cases in the school district since schools began reporting cases.
Depending on the school district, there have been reports of entire schools going to remote learning to control the spread of COVID-19, select classes at some schools are going remote, and some students and/or staff are quarantining on an individual basis.