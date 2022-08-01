SEATTLE — The Seahawks are without head coach Pete Carroll after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Carroll tested positive on Sunday. The Seahawks say Carroll is fully vaccinated and is experiencing mild symptoms.
Carroll remains in contact with the coaching staff from home and will participate in team meetings virtually until he is able to return to the facility.
The Seahawks began training camp last week and have just under two weeks until its first preseason game on Aug. 13. Seattle opens the regular season on Monday, Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos.