SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson plans to retire due to a neck injury, according to the NFL Network.
The Seahawks will release Carson, who is just 27, with a failed physical designation.
Carson played in just four games last season before injuring his neck. He then had cervical-fusion surgery in December and was hopeful to return to the team.
The Seahawks drafted Carson in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. He finishes his career with 3,502 yards on 796 carries and 24 touchdowns, including back-to-back 1,100-yard plus rushing seasons in 2018 and 2019. Carson sits at eighth on Seattle’s all-time rushing yards list and is sixth in rushing touchdowns.
The Seahawks, anticipating Carson may not be able to return, drafted Ken Walker III out of Michigan State and also re-signed Rashaad Penning to a one-year deal.