SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver DK Metcalf have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $72 million.
ESPN first reported the deal on Thursday, which includes $58 million guaranteed. The deal includes a $30 million signing bonus, the highest ever for a wide receiver. Metcalf signed the contract Friday morning.
Metcalf sat out the first two days of Seattle’s training camp as he sought a contract extension.
Metcalf made $911,914 last season, a year where he had 75 receptions and a career-high 12 touchdown catches despite playing through a foot injury for most of the season.
His breakout season came in 2020 when Metcalf became a full-time starter and finished the year with 83 receptions for a franchise-record 1,303 yards receiving and 10 TDs, and was selected as a second-team AP All-Pro.
Metcalf was set to make about $3.99 million in the final year of his rookie contract. Metcalf had been around the Seahawks for stretches of the offseason workouts while rehabbing from foot surgery, but was surprisingly absent when the team gathered for its mandatory minicamp in early June. The message was clear that Metcalf didn’t want his contract status lingering and he wanted long-term stability.
Carroll agreed that a deal needed to get done before training camp arrived. And while that didn't happen, Metcalf only missed a couple days of on-field work.