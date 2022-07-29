FILE - Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf (14) pushes off of Jacksonville Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins as he runs with the ball during an NFL football game Oct. 31, 2021, in Seattle. The Seahawks are expected to sign Metcalf to a three-year contract extension that will be worth up to a reported $72 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing.