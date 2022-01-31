WENATCHEE - It’s abundantly clear that Erik Isoldi of Dryden is loved and that his family is unwavering in their determination to find him, even if it's been over a year since he disappeared without a trace.
The pursuit of Isoldi’s whereabouts have entered a new phase after authorities ceased their search for him, leaving his family solely responsible for finding the 36-year-old.
Erik has been missing since January 1, 2021. Over the weekend, Erik’s family announced that they’ve hired a private investigator to help find him.
“Being missing in Washington State is not a crime and Erik is an adult so he could have vanished by choice. As family, we know this not to be true and suspect foul play. With little information found by the police, they are no longer actively investigating his disappearance at this time until someone comes forward with information or a body has been positively identified,” his family wrote on their GoFundMe page.
The family is asking for donations to help fund their search for Erik.
“…we his family are not giving up! We want answers and have decided to get legal representation and hire a Private Invesigator as we continue our search for answers. All funds raised with go towards legal fees, private investigator fees, and an awareness event we are planning in June. Any remaining funds, will be given to his daughter for her future needs,” his family added.
The awareness event for Erik is set for June 11 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Centennial Park in Wenatchee. Live music will be featured at the event.
Erik’s family says all they know at this point was that Erik went to work at Stevens Pass on Dec. 30, he told his roommate that he was going to a party in the Stevens Pass area and was going to Gold Bar with a woman he had been seeing. However, Erik’s family says no one knows who this woman was.
In addition, his family says Erik’s bank accounts remained untouched other than recurring bills.