MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies say they’re looking for 28-year-old Joseph Marcher after an intentional hit-and-run that left a man severely injured Tuesday morning in Moses Lake.
At around 7:30 a.m., deputies say 33-year-old Jeromey McKinney of Moses Lake drove to his son’s mother’s home in the 8000 block of Westhover Blvd NE to pick up the child before going out of town. McKinney’s son’s mother’s fiancée, Marcher, reportedly got into a verbal altercation with McKinney at the home. When McKinney walked outside of the home, Marcher reportedly ran McKinney over with his lifted white Chevy pickup truck and continued on.
CPR was being performed on McKinney when deputies arrived. The collision left McKinney with broken ribs, a broken shoulder, and a punctured lung; he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies searched several locations in search for Marcher, but they could not locate him.
A warrant for 1st degree assault has been issued for Marcher’s arrest.