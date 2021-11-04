KITTITAS COUNTY - A search is underway for a Seattle Fire Department deputy chief who has been reported missing while on a hunting trip in Kittitas County.
Deputies and volunteers with Kittitas Search and Rescue are actively searching for Jay Schreckengost in the Cliffdale area of Kittitas County, north of state Route 410.
Deputy Chief Schreckengost texted his family he would be elk hunting in the area when he left his rented cabin on Tuesday. The family did not receive any notification of his return to the cabin that night, according to the sheriff’s office.
The man’s pickup truck was located on Wednesday and the area is now the epicenter of the search. As of Thursday, search and rescue coordinators are overseeing seven teams of ground searchers, four K9 teams and infrared-equipped drones from both Kittitas and Yakima counties. Dozens of volunteers from the Seattle Fire Department are also on scene to assist in the search.
Deputies say the search is occurring in remote and challenging terrain with limited access roads. Search and rescue asks anyone not involved in the search to stay clear of the area.
Anyone with information on Schreckengost’s whereabouts is asked to call 509-925-8534.