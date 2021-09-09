EPHRATA - Two people were arrested after police busted a drug house in the Ephrata area for the second time in three months.
Detectives with the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant on a trailer at 16860 Frey Road Northwest and reportedly seized about 42 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of heroin, a fentanyl tablet, digital scales, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia and used syringes, according to the sheriff’s office.
Eric Carlin Craig, 49, was booked into Grant County Jail for possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. Also arrested at the home was Sean C. Mutzer, who had two outstanding warrants for failing to register as a sex offender.
Craig was arrested back in May at the same home during the first drug bust. He was held in jail until July 16 when he posted a $15,000 bail bond and was released. Detectives again started investigating Craig after his release when they reportedly learned he was continuing a drug operation at the home.