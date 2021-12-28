QUINCY - The Second Harvest Mobile Market is making a stop in Quincy and Warden next month.
The free food distribution event in Quincy is set for Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is being held at Iglesia Metodista Libre el Jardin, located at 815 Second Ave. SW.
Second Harvest will also be in Warden on Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 114 N. Oak St.
Both events are drive-thru distribution for up to 250 families or while supplies last. Due to COVID-19, repacked emergency food boxes, which include an assortment of nonperishable and fresh items, will be distributed.
No identification is required to receive a food box.
For more information on the Mobile Market, including upcoming dates, visit www.2-harvest.org.