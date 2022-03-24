MOSES LAKE - If you haven’t noticed, there’s been some construction activity at the lot next to the Denny’s in Moses Lake off Yonezawa Boulevard and State Route 17.
On Thursday, Les Schwab’s corporate office confirmed that a second Les Schwab will be built next to the Denny’s across the street from Wendy’s within the next couple of months.
Les Schwab says the demand for its services are there with growth on the south-most end of town and close access to I-90.
The 9,500-square-foot Les Schwab will showcase Les Schwab’s new design for its tire centers, but will be slightly smaller than the existing location in Moses Lake.
Les Schwab hopes to complete construction of its new Moses Lake tire center by the end of October.