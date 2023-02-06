MOSES LAKE — A second person has been charged with stealing power tools from a Moses Lake business and selling them online.
Andrew M. Packer, 32, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of first-degree trafficking in stolen property and one count third-degree theft. Packer was taken into custody on Saturday. The charges come after the arrest of 33-year-old Brittney M. Watson last week.
Moses Lake police had been contacted by employees at North 40 Outfitters on West Broadway Avenue after recent thefts involving a woman and her boyfriend who stole power tools on at least two separate occasions. Store surveillance video reportedly shows Watson and Packer arrive at the store and put an impact wrench valued at $250 in her purse. Police say she then went into the restroom for several minutes before the two left, according to court records.
Police say video shows Watson stealing another impact wrench on another day from the same store.
The two tools were then posted for sale on Facebook, allegedly from Watson’s account. Officers also found an impact wrench for sale from an account belonging to Packer, according to court records.
Using an alias, police contacted Watson through Facebook Marketplace to purchase the tools.
Officers arranged to meet with Watson last week at Grocery Outlet. A traffic stop was conducted nearby and Watson was taken into custody. Police say the tools were in her vehicle at the time of her arrest.