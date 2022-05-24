RIVERSIDE — A second person has died from injuries sustained in a Friday afternoon collision on Highway 97 near Riverside.
The state patrol reported Monday night that Gabriella Garcia Harrison, a 28-year-old Loomis woman, has died following the crash.
Garcia Harrison was the driver of a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Camaro that crossed the centerline on Highway 97 and collided with a northbound 2015 GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Garcia Harrison’s passenger, 24-year-old Tonasket resident Lorena Martinez Gonzales, died at the scene, according to the state patrol. State troopers say neither woman was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Loomis man, was injured and taken to Mid Valley Hospital.
Highway 97 was a closed for nearly four hours.
The state patrol continues to investigate the cause of the collision.