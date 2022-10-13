WALLA WALLA — A second suspect in the Aug. 12 murder of an 18-year-old man in Wenatchee was arrested Tuesday evening in Walla Walla.
Javier Valdez, 27, was arrested on North Ninth Avenue by the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, the Columbia River Drug Task Force and U.S. Marshals.
Valdez is charged in Chelan County with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection to the Aug. 12 shooting. Markheil Leon Ford, 19, was arrested on Monday on the same charges and remains held on $5 million bail.
Valdez was allegedly with Ford at the home of 18-year-old Yair Flores on Aug. 12. Ford is accused of shooting and killing Flores through a bedroom window as Flores was asleep.
Valdez is a convicted felon with drug-related charges in 2015 and a firearm-related charges in 2014 in Walla Walla and 2019 in Kennewick.