MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff’s deputies and Moses Lake’s police force have nabbed the second suspect that was allegedly involved in Thursday morning’s armed burglary in the Larson Community in Moses Lake.
26-year-old Carlos Silva of Moses Lake was tracked down at a home in the 1200 block of Mather Drive.
When law enforcement arrived, Silva fled out the back door of the home. Covering the back door was a K-9-handling deputy who unleased K-9 Edo. Silva surrendered as Edo rapidly approached.
Silva was booked into the Grant County Jail.
Another suspect, Roberto Robles Mejia was arrested on Thursday, the day of the burglary, after he was found hiding in the attic of the victim’s home.