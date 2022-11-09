EAST WENATCHEE - Emergency repairs on the SR 28 bypass ramp at Fred Meyer in East Wenatchee begin Thursday. The ramp will be closed for repairs beginning at 6 a.m. each day.
City of East Wenatchee officials say a broken stormwater pipe is causing problems. The failed pipe is allowing water to infiltrate the road base causing settling. The emergency project will replace the stormwater pipe and fill the voids caused by stormwater infiltration.
The work on the project occur seven days a week and will take about 10 days to complete.
The bypass will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the project. Motorists on southbound SR 28 will be detoured to Wenatchee and back on SR 285 across the George Sellar Bridge.The 5th St. ramp traveling west from the mall in East Wenatchee will also be closed to keep traffic flowing on the detour.