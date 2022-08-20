MOSES LAKE - The presence of law enforcement at the Grant County Fair has been bolstered after a number of fights between youth broke out this week at the event.
Earlier this week, iFIBER ONE News reported on a fight between two teens that left one of the juveniles unconscious for a brief period of time.
On Friday night at around 9 p.m., Sheriff's officials say someone sprayed pepper spray into a crowd, prompting a number of fights. During one of the fights, law enforcement arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly had a pistol on him. That teen was arrested. No one involved in the spraying and/or fights accepted medical care.
Extra security will be on hand on Saturday until the fair concludes at midnight to ensure that safest experience possible.