MOSES LAKE - A semi-truck driver had a bad day at work when his big rig tumbled onto its side on I-90 early Thursday morning.
Washington State Patrol says the 23-year-old Carlos Lomeli of Yakima was going eastbound in the right lane about 17 miles east of Moses Lake when he lost control of his semi.
Lomeli told troopers that he had tried to swerve to avoid a coyote on the road, but couldn’t regain control resulting in the rolling of his cab and trailer.
Eastbound I-90 was blocked for several hours.
Troopers cited Lomeli for having his wheels off the roadway. Lomeli was unhurt.
The crash caused damage to the interstate.