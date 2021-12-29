SNOQUALMIE PASS - A semi-truck slammed into three other semis that were chaining up on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass Tuesday morning, leading to I-90 being shut down.
State Trooper John Bryant says the truck driver was going too fast for conditions when the driver lost control and struck the other trucks.
One person involved in the wreck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The collisions led to I-90 being closed westbound, a few miles east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit. The westbound lanes were closed for about two hours.
Bryant reported a number of collisions on the pass on Tuesday involving drivers going too fast on the icy roads.
“Speed too fast for conditions is a problem with many vehicles not just semis,” Bryant stated.