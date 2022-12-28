BRIDGEPORT — About 60 gallons of diesel fuel spilled onto state Route 17 near Bridgeport after a truck driver crashed Tuesday morning.
Francois Gomis, a 40-year-old Okanogan man, was driving the semi-truck north on SR 17 when he reportedly crossed the centerline, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The truck then struck the southbound guardrail and went off the highway. The truck came to rest in the ditch.
State troopers say the fuel tank was pierced, spilling about 60 gallons of fuel. The state Department of Ecology had to respond to clean up the spill.
Gomis was not injured.
The state patrol continues to investigate the crash.