MOSES LAKE — State troopers say inattention led to a semi-truck going into an I-90 median east of Moses Lake before the truck rolled, blocking the highway.
Manvir S. Hayer, a 27-year-old British Columbia man, was driving a semi-truck west on I-90, about 15 miles west of Moses Lake, when he reported drifted into the median, according to the state patrol.
The semi-truck then rolled, blocking both westbound lanes.
Hayer was not hurt in the crash. The state patrol cited him for wheels off the road.
Westbound I-90 was closed for more than five hours.