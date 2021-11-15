ORONDO - A semi-truck driver was injured after he was ejected in a rollover crash Friday afternoon near Orondo.
Rafael Arizaga Tapia, a 53-year-old West Richland man, was driving a semi-truck, loaded with apples, south on Highway 97. State troopers say he was driving too fast for road conditions and was unable to negotiate a curve, causing the truck to hit the guardrail.
The semi went over an embankment, causing Arizaga Tapia to be ejected from the truck, which rolled and lost the load of apples in a dry creek bed.
Arizaga Tapia was taken to Confluence Health-Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee with critical injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Crews were still cleaning up the apples and debris throughout Saturday, according to the state patrol.