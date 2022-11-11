DRYDEN — U.S. Highway 97 was closed for nearly four hours Thursday night after a semi-truck caught fire near Dryden.
Yariel Perez, a 46-year-old Florida man, was driving his semi-truck north on Highway 97, south of the U.S. Highway 2 intersection, when the brakes on the rear of the trailer caught fire around 6:30 p.m. , according to the state patrol.
Perez pulled over and was able to safely exit the vehicle but couldn’t get the semi detached from the trailer.
The semi-truck became fully engulfed in flames before fire crews arrived, according to the state patrol.
Perez was not injured in the incident.
The highway reopened just before 10:30 p.m.