QUINCY - State Route 28 west of Quincy was blocked for about seven hours Monday night due to a semi-truck rollover.
Raciel Maqueira, 24, was driving the semi-truck east on SR 28, about seven miles west of Quincy. The semi went off the highway to the right before re-entering the road and crossing into the westbound lane, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The semi and trailer then rolled, coming to rest blocking the highway. Troopers say the truck was loaded with about 45,000 pounds of aluminum.
No injuries were reported.
Maqueira was cited for wheels off the roadway. Distracted driving was also a factor, according to the state patrol.