Legislation supporting hydrogen-powered vehicles now has state Senate approval and is headed to the House. The Senate passed Senator Brad Hawkins’ bill unanimously after he spoke virtually on the Senate floor.
"I'm very thankful that the bill has the support of broad bi-partisan co-sponsors. There are 30 co-sponsors on this bill; I'm very thankful for the report it's received," said Hawkins.
The East Wenatchee Republican’s measure reduces sales taxes on purchases of hydrogen vehicles over eight years as part of a pilot project.
"I think there's really an opportunity for our state to lead the west coast and potentially the entire United States on renewable hydrogen, and I'm really excited to see where things will go over the next few years."
Just two years ago, the Senate, House and Governor approved legislation from Hawkins that gave public utility districts the ability to produce and sell “renewable hydrogen.”