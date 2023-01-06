MOSES LAKE - A local man who's taboo vices have likely ruined his life, is back in Moses Lake after serving a five year prison sentence after his 2016 arrest in western Washington.
On Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office announced the return of Travis P. Green. Green, a level III sex offender, is now living in the 600 block of Loop Drive in Moses Lake. Green was recently released from prison after fulfilling his term which began on Oct. 16, 2017.
In September 2016, Green responded to an ad for an “incest family” posted by Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, according to court records. He reportedly began sending text messages to detectives posing as the mother of a 13-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl.
He allegedly offered $100 to have intercourse with the girls, and described several sex acts he wanted the children to perform.
Green reportedly drove from Moses Lake to Tumwater on Sept. 26, according to court records. The detectives had Green purchase a drink in a store while he was under surveillance, before directing him to an address where he was arrested.
Upon his arrest, the Olympian reported that detectives found a suitcase belonging to Green that contained leather vests and a pair of leather pants that had a belt buckle that read "DIVAS." In a text message, Green indicated that he would bring these items for himself and the girls to wear. At one point, Green had requested to handcuff the six-year old girl.
When he was interviewed, the defendant allegedly admitted to molesting other children, and being a sexual predator.