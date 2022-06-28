WENATCHEE — A man is in jail on multiple felony charges after driving off from police twice, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to electric scooters and attempting to run from officers early Tuesday morning in Wenatchee.
Wenatchee police first responded about 1:15 a.m. for a report of a recklessly driven vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the George Sellar Bridge. At the same time, officers responded to a report of a man seen shooting at a parked vehicle then fleeing south. Officers believed the same suspect was involved in both calls, according to Wenatchee police.
Officers attempted a high-risk traffic stop of the vehicle on the bridge but the suspect reportedly drove off and officers were not able to pursue due to state law.
Wenatchee police say officers remained in the area as they began investigating the earlier weapons violation. Police were able to determine the suspect had stabbed holes in the vehicle and was not firing shots.
The suspect was then again seen driving through red lights and into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed. Officers were again unable to pursue the suspect.
At about 1:40 a.m., Wenatchee police and Chelan County deputies responded to behind the Coast Hotel where the same suspect and vehicle was reportedly doing donuts and running over Bird scooters.
The suspect was found next to a pile of damaged scooters. He allegedly ran off when police arrived and was taken into custody after a short foot chase. He was booked into jail for three felonies and two gross misdemeanors. The suspect’s name has not yet been released.
The owner/fleet manager for Bird Scooters estimated the suspect caused about $19,000 in damage.