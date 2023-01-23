WARDEN — Four people were injured in a wreck Sunday afternoon near Warden after state troopers say a suspected impaired driver ran a stop sign.
Breanna Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Othello woman, was driving a 2018 Honda Civic west on state Route 170, approaching state Route 17. She was allegedly driving at a high rate of speed when she ran the stop sign and collided with an SUV heading north on SR 17, according to the state patrol.
Rodriguez was injured and transported to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake. Her passenger, a 24-year-old Othello man, was also hurt and was taken to the Moses Lake hospital.
The two people in the SUV, a 70-year-old Othello man and a 59-year-old Othello woman, were both taken to Samaritan Hospital.
The state patrol continues to investigate the collision and charges are pending against Rodriguez.